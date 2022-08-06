Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

DLG stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.58%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

