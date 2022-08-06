Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.89 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

