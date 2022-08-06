JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 172

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 182 ($2.23) to GBX 172 ($2.11) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.64.

Genel Energy Cuts Dividend

About Genel Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.