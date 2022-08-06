JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 172

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 182 ($2.23) to GBX 172 ($2.11) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Genel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.64.
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
