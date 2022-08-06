Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Sells $95,100.00 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.