NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$75,553.94 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total transaction of C$75,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,981.82.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$57,400.00.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVA. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

