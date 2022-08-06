Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FXPO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59).
Insider Activity at Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
