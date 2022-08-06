Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FXPO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59).

In related news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

