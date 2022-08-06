Julie D. Frist Acquires 585 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist bought 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,632.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $99.52 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,463,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after buying an additional 152,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

