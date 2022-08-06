JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 22

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 25.43 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

