Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.60).

Man Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 239.40 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.00. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.91.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

