Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 123.33 ($1.51).
Centamin Stock Performance
CEY opened at GBX 90.32 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.29. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.