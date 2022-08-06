Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

FXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £875.87 million and a P/E ratio of 122.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ferrexpo Company Profile

In related news, insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 3,536 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

