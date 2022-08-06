Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
FXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Ferrexpo Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £875.87 million and a P/E ratio of 122.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Read More
