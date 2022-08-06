Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,400 ($53.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,500 ($42.89) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.99).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,257 ($39.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,385.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,457.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,336.64. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

