IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

