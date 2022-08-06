Elementis’ (ELM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s previous close.

Elementis Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:ELM opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.39) on Thursday. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 95.95 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.70 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £661.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.79.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

