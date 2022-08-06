Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.63) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.96. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a market capitalization of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ferrexpo

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 3,536 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.