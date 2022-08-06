Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.63) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th.
FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.96. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a market capitalization of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
