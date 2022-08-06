Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

LON DUKE opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. The company has a market cap of £139.41 million and a P/E ratio of 566.67.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

