Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.44) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($47.18) price objective on Anglo American in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($42.19).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,897 ($35.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,475.96. The company has a market cap of £38.75 billion and a PE ratio of 616.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.19) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,520.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

