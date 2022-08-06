Vittal Vasista Sells 2,400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

