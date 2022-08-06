Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valvoline Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 220.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.1 %

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

