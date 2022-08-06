Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s current price.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SN stock opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,298.94. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,221.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.61), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,098,659.13).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

