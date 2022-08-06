Dean O. Bass Sells 7,334 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.