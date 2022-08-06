Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PREM stock opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £62.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

