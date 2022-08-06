National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.24) on Thursday. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 167.10 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.67.

In related news, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.82), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,830.29). In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,679.21). Also, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.82), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,830.29).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

