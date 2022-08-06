InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,980 ($61.02) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.84) to GBX 5,400 ($66.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,563.33 ($68.17).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,921 ($60.30) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($51.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($66.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,623.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,863.09. The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4,066.94.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.