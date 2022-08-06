Berenberg Bank Trims Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Target Price to GBX 155

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance
Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £186.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,511.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.62).
About Hotel Chocolat Group
