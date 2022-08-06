Berenberg Bank Trims Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Target Price to GBX 155

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £186.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,511.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.62).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

