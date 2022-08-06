Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly Sells 25,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

