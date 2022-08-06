Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

