ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ScS Group Stock Performance

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.76 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of £52.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2,900.00.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

