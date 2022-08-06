Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KWS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($38.60) to GBX 2,680 ($32.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($32.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,330.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,356.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,372.22.

In other news, insider Ross King Graham purchased 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($26.75) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($121,895.98).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

