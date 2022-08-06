Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $139,513.32 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

