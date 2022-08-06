Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $174,351.62 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CHRW opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285,958 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
