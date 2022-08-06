eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,894,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.