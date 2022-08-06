Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $8.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.44 million and a P/E ratio of -28.24. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

