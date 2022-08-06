Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

RR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.80) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 83 ($1.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.92. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,300.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Anita Frew bought 50,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,238.94). In other news, insider Warren East acquired 27,672 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £24,074.64 ($29,499.62). Also, insider Anita Frew acquired 50,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,238.94). Insiders acquired a total of 105,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,798 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

