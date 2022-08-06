Berenberg Bank Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 56

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 66 ($0.81) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.38).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

ITV stock opened at GBX 72.02 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 600.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 62.04 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.56).

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at ITV

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

In other ITV news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,242.51). In other ITV news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,242.51). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,188.80).

ITV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.