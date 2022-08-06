CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.4 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

