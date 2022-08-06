Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $40,478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 169,531 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.88 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

