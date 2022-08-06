EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells $808,500.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

EVO Payments stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

