FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Issued By William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

