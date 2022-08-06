Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

CPE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

