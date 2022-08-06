Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Catalent were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

