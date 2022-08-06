Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVO Payments Price Performance

EVOP opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,682,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

