Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Brady worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Brady by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,657 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 3,227.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.