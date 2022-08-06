Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 327.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Healthcare Services Group worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.