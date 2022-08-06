Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

