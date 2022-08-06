Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 164,020 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $8,574,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

