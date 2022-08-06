Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,035 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,100.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.