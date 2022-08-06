Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Radware worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 205,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.91 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

