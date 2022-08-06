Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

