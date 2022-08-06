KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

